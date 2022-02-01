Xavi faces a difficult situation with Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele

Xavi faces a difficult situation with Ousmane Dembele. The Catalan coach tried to mediate between the player and Barcelona but to no avail.

Dembele didn’t renew his contract at Camp Nou or leave for pastures new, meaning that he’ll remain a Barcelona player until his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Xavi now faces a tough decision according to Diario Sport. Should he leave Dembele in the stands for the rest of the season and not have him kick a ball? Or should he play him to get the best out of him before he leaves?

Ever since negotiations between the player and the club went sour Dembele’s not been included in any matchday squads. Time will tell if that continues or there’s a thawing of relations.

Because Barcelona could use him. They’re currently fifth in La Liga, a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth place and the Champions League spot they guard. The pair lock horns this coming Sunday at Camp Nou in a huge clash.