Villarreal will present new signing Giovani Lo Celso after the international break.

The Yellow Submarine snapped up the midfielder late in the January transfer window, within a couple of hours of the deadline, in fact.

Villarreal signed Lo Celso on a loan deal until the end of the season with no option to buy included.

The Argentine has struggled to stay fit over the last two seasons, missing almost 40 games in total.

He now links up with the Yellow Submarine in a bid to put together a run of fitness and to get back to his top level.

Villarreal, meanwhile, get a little something different in their midfield having struggled for creativity, at times.

The Yellow Submarine are within four points of the top four, but they have been too predictable in the final third, especially against ‘lesser’ opposition.

Lo Celso could help fix that if he can stay fit, and he will link up with his new teammates after he returns from his international duties with Argentina.

That’s when the midfielder will also be officially presented by the Yellow Submarine.