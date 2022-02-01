Real Madrid welcome Carvajal and Asensio back for Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Club

Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio trained successfully with the group on Tuesday morning at Real Madrid according to Cope. The pair are expected to be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final with Athletic Club.

But Karim Benzema isn’t in such an advantageous position. The Frenchman has suffered a strain in his left hamstring and it won’t be decided whether he’ll make it until Wednesday. He worked alone today rather than train with the rest of the group.

Carvajal had been absent following a positive covid-19 test while Asensio had suffered a small muscle tear in his left leg. Ferland Mendy missed the session and won’t be available for Athletic. He’s focusing on making it back in time to face Paris Saint-Germain, who Madrid play later this month in the Champions League.

The South Americans, still away on international duty, were unavailable for the session but will be rushed back for the clash. Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are away with Brazil, as was Eder Militao only for him to return to Spain after picking up a suspension. Fede Valverde is away with Uruguay.