Rayo Vallecano fans have been let down again amid poor organisation at club level.

The Vallecas club have enjoyed a superb season, challenging for Europe in La Liga and reaching the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Rayo have only ever been further than the quarter-finals once, and this is a historic occasion, especially given their next opponents are Mallorca.

Rayo will feel as though they have a big opportunity at home to Mallorca, and Wednesday night’s clash is one fans are very much looking forward to.

Despite that, tickets were not made available to supporters until this morning, and as with the rest of their ticket sales this season, Rayo have not made them available online.

That has left fans queuing outside the ground from 6am this morning, as detailed by Union Rayo, and fans don’t know whether they will have tickets for a game that will take place in well under 48 hours.

These Rayo fans deserve better.