PSG team featuring Messi and Mbappe knocked out of the Coupe de France by Nice

Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Coupe de France by Nice last night at the Parc des Princes. The game finished scoreless and was decided by penalties.

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe converted theirs but Nice won 6-5. Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons missed for PSG to ensure that they exited the Coupe at the quarter-final stage.

The defeat is another unhappy chapter in Mauricio Pochettino’s reign at the French club. The results in Ligue 1 have been good – they’re top of the table as things stand, eleven points clear of second-placed Nice. But they’ve not been playing the kind of champagne football that was fully expected of them this year.

PSG finished second in their Champions League group to Manchester City, something that means they’ll face Real Madrid in the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition while City enjoy the kinder draw of Sporting Club de Portugal. The pressure’s on.