Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his Barcelona move with only the official confirmation to come.

The Blaugrana have managed to make one final signing just on time, with Aubameyang joining from Arsenal.

The Gabon international had fallen out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, losing his captaincy in the process.

And the Gunners allowed him to leave for absolutely nothing as a result of that falling out.

Barcelona have taken full advantage, snapping up Aubameyang on a year-and-a-half contract.

Images emerged of the contracts being signed on Monday night, ahead of the transfer deadline, with Aubameyang also having his medical.

The official confirmation hasn’t arrived just yet, but Aubameyang has given the thumbs up after putting pen-to-paper.

…and here’s Aubameyang celebrating his move to Barcelona. Here we go! 😉🔵🔴🤙🏻 #FCB pic.twitter.com/lZ6t9ay33O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The confirmation is expected to arrive this morning, and it will be interesting to see how quickly Barca register him to their La Liga squad given their recent salary issues.

Though, it’s unlikely Barca would have made the deal without doing it on terms they could afford to register.