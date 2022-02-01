Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father has all-but confirmed his son’s transfer.

Aubameyang signed papers and underwent his medical in Catalonia ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline.

And the striker even took part in Barca training today, but there has been no official confirmation of his move.

Barca are waiting for Arsenal to confirm that the veteran’s striker has been rescinded, and that will give them what they need to announce his signing.

Aubameyang has signed on a free transfer until the end of the season with an option of a further year.

All the paperwork is believed to have been filed and on time, but the last kinks are being worked out today, and the announcements are due.

In the meantime, Aubameyang’s father has taken to Instagram to all-but confirm the move.

He said: “I thank Almighty God. How beautiful my son. How not to be proud. We always go ahead, my son.”

One would hope Aubameyang is keeping his father in the loop, and that he has the inside track.

In any case, it seems it is just a matter of time before this deal is confirmed and ratified.