Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already started training with Barcelona.

Aubameyang still hasn’t been confirmed as a Barca signing, but the deal has been done to take him to Camp Nou.

The striker agreed to rescind his Arsenal contract after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta and losing his captaincy.

Barcelona subsequently agreed a deal with Aubameyang to sign him on a deal until the end of the season with the option of a further year.

The transfer still hasn’t been made official, with Barca having to wait until Arsenal confirm the striker’s release first.

But in the meantime, Aubameyang has stayed in Catalonia and he has already started training with his new teammates.

Barca haven’t exactly advertised Aubameyang’s participation, but he has been spotted in the background of a training video, as you can see below.

The Blaugrana will be hoping to wrap up the deal and register Aubameyang ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.