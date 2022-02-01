Ousmane Dembélé is still training with Barcelona amid his complex contract situation.

The Frenchman remains in contract limbo, resisting a new contract and refusing to leave Barcelona.

Barca threatened to sell the winger if he didn’t sign a new deal, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana could lose Dembélé for nothing, and they no longer have the opportunity to offload him for a fee.

At this point, it is either a new contract or a free departure and Barca president Joan Laporta believes it could be the latter.

Laporta claimed this morning that Dembélé might have agreed a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Dembélé is training with the Barcelona squad.

The winger returned to training yesterday and he was pictured in training this morning.

The question now is whether Barca will keep playing Dembélé regardless of how contract negotiations go between now and the end of the season.