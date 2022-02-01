Luka Modric has no problem going season-by-season with Real Madrid

Luka Modric is a phenomenon. The Croatian playmaker is playing at an incredibly high level despite the fact that he’s now 36, and was superb as Real Madrid won the Supercopa de Espana at Athletic Club’s expense in Saudi Arabia last month.

In the press room at the King Fahd Stadium, Modric said something that made the journalists smile. “I’m enjoying football like never before and my idea is to continue at Real Madrid,” he said. “It didn’t take me two minutes to arrange my renewal.”

Unlike Sergio Ramos, who left the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer for Paris Saint-Germain because Madrid refused to offer him a multi-year contract, Modric has no issue going season by season. He realises that’s the club’s policy as per Marca.

Modric has gotten to where he is today due to his incredible work ethic. He gets advice from the very best and follows it to the letter. Because of this, he can perform with incredible consistency, exemplified by his recent performances. His eyes are now firmly fixed upon being ready to face Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Modric has played 24 games so far this season, operating as an ever-present part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The Italian has even gone as far as saying that he’s a better player today than he was when he coached him in his first spell at the club.