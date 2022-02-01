Karim Benzema doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning to action.

The Frenchman picked up an injury during Real Madrid‘s last outing, a 2-2 draw with Elche in La Liga.

And while the muscular issue was not a serious one, it has proved troubling in the short-term.

Benzema has not yet returned to training, and time is running out ahead of Thursday night’s Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club.

The veteran striker is still working to return for the clash, but as things stand, he is still working individually.

The injury has also seen Benzema miss out on the club’s mini pre-season, which has seen players put through their paces by fitness boss Antonio Pintus over the last week or so.

The mini pre-season has also been missed by the five internationals, which include Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Eder Militao and Fede Valverde.

Militao has returned following a suspension on the international stage, while the rest will some time on Thursday.