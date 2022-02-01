Joan Laporta and his Barcelona board have continued their attack on the Josep Maria Bartomeu administration.

The current Barca president has long maintained the claim that serious damage was done by the previous board, led by Bartomeu.

And legal battles have been ongoing in the wake of those claims, with Laporta and his board launching investigations.

Barca held a press conference today to present their findings, and Laporta believes there are several payments out of place or inflated.

That could go some way in explaining the dire financial situation the club now finds itself in, which included hundreds of millions worth of debt.

“We found payments without cause, payments with false causes and disproportionate payments to the market.

“The members of the club have the right to know the facts that led the club to a situation of ruin.”

Laporta and his board are likely to continue action against the previous administration as they continue to work towards improving the financial situation.

According to the current Barcelona president, the current administration has already saved €159m since taking office.