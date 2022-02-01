Joan Laporta has issued an update on the Ousmane Dembélé situation.

Dembélé still hasn’t signed a new Barcelona contract and he still hasn’t left the club.

Barca threatened the winger with selling him if he did not accept a new contract, but the threat proved an empty one.

The Blaugrana couldn’t get Dembélé to sign a new deal and they couldn’t convince him to leave ahead of the January deadline, which passed on Monday evening.

Dembélé is now set to leave at the end of the season, and he is already free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any team outside Spain.

Barcelona now face losing the man they spent more than €100million to get in 2017 for absolutely nothing.

And Laporta’s latest update doesn’t suggest any real good news for Barca.

“He has not wanted to accept any proposition that we have offered,” he said in today’s press conference.

“It’s not good for him or for the club, the renewal gave us salary margin, but the positioning is not understood. We think he has an agreement with another club and we will act in our own interest.”

Just what that ‘act’ is remains to be seen, but Barca have limited options, only able to attempt to convince the winger to stay, lose him for free in the summer or release him now at a significant cost.