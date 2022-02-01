Jan Oblak returns to Atletico Madrid training after recovering from covid-19

Jan Oblak returned to Atletico Madrid training on Tuesday morning after a period out due to covid-19 according to Mundo Deportivo. The big Slovenian goalkeeper trained normally at Majadahonda and will be available for Sunday afternoon.

That’s when Atletico play next, travelling north to take on Barcelona at Camp Nou in a crucial La Liga clash. Atletico are currently one point clear of the Catalan outfit in fourth place. Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia are all doubts, however, while Felipe Monteiro is positive for covid-19.

Oblak has started each of Atletico’s thirty matches this season across La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Normally imperious, one of the best goalkeepers in European football, he’s been uncharacteristically below par this season.

But then so have Atletico. Despite their status as defending champions they’re battling for a place in the top four and have already crashed out of the Copa del Rey. Sunday is a big one.