Everton are already enjoying life after moving on from Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez was sacked by Everton earlier this month and his successor at Goodison Park, Frank Lampard, has found life a lot easier at the club in his first day in the job according to Diario AS.

Lampard was said to be key to Everton bringing in Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively on transfer deadline day, the former on loan and the latter on a permanent deal.

Benitez left the club sitting perilously close to the relegation zone. Everton are 16th, just four points clear of danger and seven from the bottom. The Spaniard was never a popular appointment and employed results football without the results.

Everton have won five, drawn four and lost eleven games so far this season, scoring 24 goals and conceding 35. Their goal difference is minus eleven. Lampard isn’t a guarantee of success but his appointment has changed the air at the club.