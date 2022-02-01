Endrick’s father Douglas explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is the Brazilian wonderkid’s idol

Endrick is a name that’s becoming more and more familiar to followers of football. The 15-year-old Brazilian is a sensation, shining for Palmeiras and drawing the attention of every elite club in the European game including Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, who have a strong network in Brazil headed up by Juni Calafat, have been mentioned as being the best-positioned of any club to secure Endrick’s signature. The teenager shares an agent with Vinicius Junior, another Brazilian that Madrid signed from Flamengo at the age of just 18.

But they’ll have to wait. Endrick isn’t legally allowed to leave Brazil until he turns 18, meaning that he won’t join Madrid until the summer of 2024 at the earliest. The courting process, however, has very much started, with Marca paying a visit to his family home in Sao Paulo to speak with his mother and father.

Douglas explained that when the family were struggling for money, Endrick made a voluntary promise that he’d become a professional footballer to help his parents solve their problems. He also explained that Endrick’s idol is Cristiano Ronaldo.

“His idol is Cristiano Ronaldo,” Douglas said in comments carried by Marca. “At the age of 15, children usually fall in love with Neymar [Junior] or [Lionel] Messi. His friends at Palmeiras said that his idol is a robot, that he’s a focused professional obsessed with breaking records.

“But Cristiano is his reference and he wants to make history like him. On the field he’s completely focused, he doesn’t give up the ball and gives himself 110%. He’s a machine. When he scores a goal he wants two. When he scores two he wants three. That’s his thing, he’s a boy who wants to be challenged.”