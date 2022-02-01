Endrick reveals he wants Real Madrid to win this season’s Champions League

Endrick is a name that’s becoming more and more familiar to followers of football. The 15-year-old Brazilian is a sensation, shining for Palmeiras and drawing the attention of every elite club in the European game including Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, who have a strong network in Brazil headed up by Juni Calafat, have been mentioned as being the best-positioned of any club to secure Endrick’s signature. The teenager shares an agent with Vinicius Junior, another Brazilian that Madrid signed from Flamengo at the age of just 18.

But they’ll have to wait. Endrick isn’t legally allowed to leave Brazil until he turns 18, meaning that he won’t join Madrid until the summer of 2024 at the earliest. The courting process, however, has very much started, with Marca paying a visit to his family home in Sao Paulo to speak with him as well as his family.

“[Madrid] is a club that I have great affection for due to Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’ve always followed, with the four Champions League titles he won there,” Endrick said as carried by Marca.

“Although I’ve also studied their history and they’re a very good team. It’s gratifying to me to know that they’re watching me and attending my games. I think God very much for that. I have to do more, I’m still not good enough, I have to give more. I still have a long way to go.

“[Barcelona] are a very good team too, spectacular with incredible players, some of whom have already left like [Lionel] Messi, Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta. It’s good that the best in the world are interested in me as a player and a person. I thank God very much for that.”

Endrick also spoke about Vinicius, his compatriot. “He’s been very good to me and he sent me a shirt,” he said. “I support him a lot, and I also want Real Madrid to win another Champions League. I have to thank him and wait for him here at Palmeiras. I’ll have to send him a signed Palmeiras shirt.”