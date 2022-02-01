Barcelona are still sweating on a key injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s key clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana are preparing for a huge clash in their bid to land a top four spot this season.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men face Atletico Madrid, who are one of Barca’s biggest rivals in the race to finish in the top four.

The two sides are separated by just a point, with Atletico currently having the upper-hand.

But ahead of the clash at Camp Nou, Barca are sweating on the fitness of Memphis Depay.

Memphis has struggled to stay fit over the last month or so and he is facing a race against time to return ahead of this weekend.

The Dutchman returned to training on Monday evening, but he is not working with the group, as detailed by Sport.

Memphis is working on an individual basis with the aim of returning ahead of this weekend, but he is by no means guaranteed to return in time.

Thankfully for Barca, they will have Ferran Torres and Adama Traore available.