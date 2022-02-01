Barcelona have managed to strengthen their squad significantly during the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana may have financial issues, but they have still managed to pull off three new signings.

Ferran Torres arrived on a big-money deal from Manchester City early in the window, and that move was followed by the loan arrival of Adama Traore.

Barca might have been satisfied with those two signings alone given their financial problems, but they also managed to bring in a final arrival just before the deadline.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived from Arsenal on a free transfer – pending confirmation which is expected this morning – and he fills a void left by the injured Ansu Fati.

Winger Ousmane Dembélé also stuck around despite contract issues that could see him leave for free in the summer.

So, with the three new arrivals and Dembélé’s stay, how could Barca’s starting XI look?

Xavi Hernandez will have options at the top end of the field, but the most talented combination on paper is likely Dembélé, Torres and Aubameyang, at least until Fati returns and, of course, if Barca are still willing to use Dembélé given his situation.

Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong are likely to be the midfield three for the time being, and Dani Alves and Sergino Dest are likely to share the right-back role.

For now, Traore is likely to play a rotation role, coming off the bench as part of the front three, barring those games Xavi plays with a three-man defence.

Traore is adept to playing at wing-back and could well be a favoured option in that system.

Predicted Barcelona line-up with new signings:

ter Stegen, Alba, Araujo, Pique, Alves, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Torres, Dembélé, Aubameyang.