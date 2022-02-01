Barcelona reached an agreement with Arsenal that explains their delay in announcing the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal.

The Blaugrana have quite clearly wrapped up a deal to sign Aubameyang, who was pictured signing contracts in Catalonia on transfer deadline day.

The striker had his medical yesterday, and the deal is all-but official, with no confirmation just yet.

According to Sport, there is a reason behind the delay in confirmation, with Barca agreeing to wait to make the deal official.

The Blaugrana have agreed that they will not confirm the deal until after the transfer window has closed and after Arsenal announce the termination of Aubameyang’s contract.

The Gunners are letting the striker leave for nothing after he fell out with manager Mikel Arteta, and they are said to have reached a mutual agreement to end his contract.

It seems Barca will be free to announce the deal after the Gunners conclude their business with Aubameyang.