Barcelona have suffered yet another injury blow as they prepare to return to action.

The Blaugrana have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, and so much so that Xavi Hernandez replaced the whole medical department when he arrived at the club.

Fortunes haven’t improved significantly since, with Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay among those to have suffered setbacks since.

And ahead of Sunday’s key clash with top four rivals Atletico Madrid, Barca have been dealt another blow.

Young full-back Alejandro Balde, who has provided useful back-up for Jordi Alba this season, has suffered a syndesmosis of his right ankle.

Just how long he will miss remains to be seen, but a typical syndesmosis sprain usually costs players around six weeks.

Balde will undergo medical treatment and he will hope to return from this setback swiftly.

In the meantime, Barca will have to rely on starting left-back Alba, while Oscar Mingueza will have to provide emergency cover.