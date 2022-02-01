Barcelona chiefs are set to meet today to discuss the future of Ousmane Dembélé.

The winger remains a Barcelona player following Monday night’s transfer deadline, and that could be a problem.

Up until now, Dembélé has resisted signing a new contract, and as things stand, he is set to leave for free in the summer.

In Fact, he is already free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

He is equally free to sign a new deal with Barca, but he has now been keen to sign up on reduced terms.

Barca tried to get rid of Dembélé until late in the window, but the winger is said to have dismissed interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG, keen to stay where he is for now.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca chiefs will meet again today to decide on the best path from here.

Barca have three options. They can attempt to tie Dembélé down to a new deal again, simply use him until the end of the season when he could leave for free, or release the 24-year-old now.

The problem with the final plan is that they would have to come to an agreement with Dembélé.

The winger is not likely to strike a deal for anything less than he is owed given he would face going without football for six months.

Barca would save little to no money and would be without what could be a very useful option in the second half of the season, so it’s likely they will choose option one or two – or indeed a combination of both.