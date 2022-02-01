Arsenal confirm Aubameyang has left the club with Barcelona announcement imminent

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, paving the way for Barcelona to announce his signature imminently.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal after five years in Germany with Borussia Dortmund in 2018. The 32-year-old contributed 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 appearances for the London club, captaining them to the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

The Gabonese fell out with coach Mikel Arteta for disciplinary breaches in recent times, however, and it became clear his future lay elsewhere. Barcelona are thought to be his next destination.

The Blaugrana are in dire need of a goalscorer following Ansu Fati’s recent injury. Ever since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window they’ve found goals hard to come by. They’ll hope Aubameyang can remedy that.

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou and it’s a huge game. They’re currently a point behind Los Rojiblancos in fourth place and the Champions League spot they guard.