Villarreal’s bid to sign Giovani Lo Celso is going to go down to the wire

Villarreal’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso will go down to the wire according to Marca. They’ve agreed personal terms with the Argentine and have closed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur, but the lack of space in their first-team squad is posing problems.

Lo Celso is currently in Argentina with his national team preparing for their clash with Colombia this week and the January transfer window closes this evening. Lyon and Milan have both enquired to take him on loan but he’s intent on joining the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal, however, will have to move on deadweight in order to make the move happen as they already have 25 first-teamers registered. Lo Celso, 25, would be a coup if they could bring him in. A creative midfielder, he knows La Liga well having previously spent time with Real Betis. He came through the youth system at Rosario Central and has earned 37 caps for Argentina.