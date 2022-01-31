La Liga News

Villarreal complete Giovani Lo Celso loan deal

Villarreal have completed a deal to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to La Liga as part of a deadline day loan deal.

The Yellow Submarine have been working on the details of a move with Tottenham in recent days after Lo Celso slipped down the pecking order under Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

Spurs have now confirmed a deal has been reached between the two clubs, with the former Real Betis star signing a six month loan contract, until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The agreement does not include a purchase option on the Argentina international but Villarreal are rumoured to be open to a permanent deal this summer.

Lo Celso’s return to Spanish football is the second loan deal between Spurs and a La Liga club on the final day of the transfer window.

Valencia have also confirmed a loan transfer deal for Spanish international Bryan Gil from the Premier League side.

