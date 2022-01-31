Valencia reach agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Bryan Gil

Tottenham Hotspur and Valencia have reached an agreement for the transfer of Bryan Gil according to Fabrizio Romano. The Andalusian will join Valencia on loan until the summer. There’s no option to extend the loan included in the deal or an option to buy.

Gil joined Tottenham from Sevilla in the summer transfer window but has failed to settle in at the Premier League club. The 20-year-old, a tenacious, quick and direct winger, has made just 20 appearances for Tottenham totalling 756 minutes. He’s failed to score a single goal and has only provided a single assist.

Gil came through the youth system at Sevilla but played the most of his early first-team football in two loan spells away from the Sanchez-Pizjuan, at Leganes and Eibar. He’s an exciting prospect and has managed to earn four caps for Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team and will hope to reboot his career at Mestalla.