Valencia confirm Bryan Gil loan deal

Valencia have confirmed a loan transfer deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil.

The Andalusian born midfielder will join Los Che on loan until the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season after a frustrating first year in England

There is no option to extend the loan at the Estadio Mestalla included into the deal, or a purchase clause, with Spurs still keen to retain the Spanish international as a long term option.

Gil made 20 appearances in all competitions in North London after his move from Sevilla, but he has struggled to command a first team place under both Nuno Santo and Antonio Conte.

The 20-year-old is eager to get started on his return to Spain and he could go straight into Jose Bordalas‘ squad this week.

“I come here to give everything, to make the fans and the Club enjoy”, as per his first interview with Valencia CF’s social media channels.

Bordalas’ side return to action in midweek with a Copa del Rey clash against Cadiz.