Roberto Carlos agrees to pub team transfer in 2022

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos has bizarrely agreed to join an English pub team for charity.

The Brazilian international will turn out for Shropshire based pub side The Bull In The Barne, who ply their trade in the Shrewsbury and District Division One, in a league game next month.

The club bid to bring in Carlos for one game, as part of a charity auction on eBay, and the 48-year-old will now pull his boots on for a substitute appearance, as per reports from local newspaper the Shropshire Star.

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos will soon make his debut for a pub team who play in the Shrewsbury & District Sunday Football League. Yes, you read that right…https://t.co/0HLLPh6bo6 — Shropshire Star (@ShropshireStar) January 31, 2022

Carlos enjoyed a trophy lade career prior to his retirement from professional football back in 2015.

After joining Los Blancos in 1996, he went on to make 527 appearances for the club, winning four La Liga and three Champions League titles, as a rampaging left back in Madrid.

His 125 appearances for the Brazilian national team places him second on their all time capped list, behind full back partner Cafu, on 142.