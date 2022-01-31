Real Madrid reportedly reach an agreement with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe for when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this coming summer according to a report by Bild carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe will earn €50m a year at the Santiago Bernabeu, although it’s not known whether that’s gross or net. But it does mean that he’ll become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Nothing will be made official until after Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie with PSG next month, however. The French club have already given up trying to convince him to renew.

Mbappe is considered by many to be the most exciting young footballer in the game, the man tipped to take over the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a titan of the sport.

The 23-year-old marksman has contributed 151 goals and 77 assists for PSG in the 199 appearances he’s made for the club. He’s also scored 24 goals in 53 caps for the French national team.