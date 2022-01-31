Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are paying close attention to Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are paying close attention to what happens with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer of 2023 and as of right now there’s no sign he’s going to renew. It’s understood, however, that while there has been times in the recent past where he’d have been tempted to leave for pastures new his current ambition is to stay put.

Sterling went through a difficult patch recently where he lost prominence and Pep Guardiola preferred other footballers to him. But he’s regained the trust of the Catalan and has once again become an important player for the Premier League club.

And City are flying this season. They’re currently nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league table and won their Champions League group at PSG’s expense. They’ll play Sporting Club de Portugal in the last 16 this coming month.