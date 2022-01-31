Real Betis announce that Alex Moreno has renewed his contract until 2025

Real Betis have announced that left-back Alex Moreno has renewed his contract with the club until the summer of 2025 according to a report by Diario Sport.

The defender is the latest in a succession of successful renewals undertaken by the club as they look to underline the success they’re currently enjoying.

As well as Moreno, Manuel Pellegrini, Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias, Sergio Canales and Rodri have all recently penned new deals.

Moreno was signed from Rayo Vallecano in 2019 and has featured for 1,882 minutes this season, playing 27 matches across all competitions. He’s scored three goals and contributed five assists.

He’s been integral to Betis’ strong performance across all competitions this season. They’re currently third in La Liga and are still alive in both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.

Betis face Real Sociedad in the quarter-final of the Copa in San Sebastian this Thursday evening and will play Zenit St. Petersburg in the next round of the Europa League.