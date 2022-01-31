Players Barcelona should target to take them to the next level

There have been signs of some improvement under Xavi and the top three is now in sight, but the Barcelona team is still a long way short of where they need to be and the squad will need significant reinforcements if it is to make a quick return to the top of Spanish football.

The arrival of Ferran Torres, from Manchester City, at the start of the transfer window, is part of that rebuilding, but additional recruiting will be constrained due to finance issues. The shadow of the severe financial crisis that was largely responsible for the departure of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann still hangs over the club and is likely to be a factor for many more months.

With a spending limit of €97 million compared to over €600 million in the season before the pandemic, it is clear that the club is operating under severe constraints, made more difficult by the rule that it can only spend 25% of the savings on wages or transfer fees on new signings.

A lot of work will have to be done in the summer, but in the short term, going into the final week of the transfer window, it has been reported that at least two more deals are possible.

According to the media, Barca hopes to do a loan deal for Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and AFC Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. Another offensive signing is needed, given the injury to Ansu Fati and the uncertain future of Ousmane Dembele. The move for Morata has been delayed by Juventus’ unwillingness to make a deal without first finding a suitable replacement. But Juve’s move to sign Dusan Vlahovic may now make that possible.

Tagliafico is also being considered because Jordi Alba’s recent performances have deteriorated and Alejandro Balde lacks the experience to contend for a regular berth. Tagliafico has dropped down the Ajax pecking order and might be enticed by the prospect of regular playing time. He also has enough high-level expertise to come in and make an instant effect.

There are other players that Barcelona may like to consider this winter window. Divock Origi would be a great alternative. Despite scoring crucial goals in minor roles for Liverpool, the Belgian forward has not been given regular playing time. His Reds deal expires in June 2022, indicating that he might sign a pre-contract with Barcelona during the window.

Donny van der Beek is another English Premier League player who has not seen much action for his club, Manchester United. Below players like Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay in the pecking order, he is unlikely to break into the starting lineup and needs to play consistently in order to earn a berth in the Netherlands’ final team for the World Cup.

The team’s defensive issues may also prompt Xavi to seek new recruits. Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara will be a free agent in the summer and he offers the versatility to play in defensive midfield or in the back four, qualities that will be appreciated by Xavi, given the current financial situation.

It has been suggested that Sevilla’s Joules Kounde is another possibility, but his likely €65 million price tag is too high so Marc Bartra of Betis, a graduate of La Masia and a former Barca player might be more realistic as the club tries to steer a safe financial course.