Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed loan move to Barcelona is reportedly off

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed move to Barcelona from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season is off according to a report by David Ornstein. The 32-year-old Gabonese had landed in Barcelona this morning but it’s said to have been a family trip.

He’s now returning to London and it looks like the move is dead in the water unless Barcelona can somehow find a major injection of money. Negotiations broke down over the player’s sizeable salary.

Barcelona had been keen to bring in a centre-forward due to their lack of a reliable goalscorer following Ansu Fati’s recent injury relapse. He’ll be out for the next few months and so Xavi needs a fresh source of goals and someone to lead the line.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, but he would have most definitely brought goals to Camp Nou. There’s still a chance the deal could be revived, but as of right now it’s off.