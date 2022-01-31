Paris Saint-Germain’s proposed move for Ousmane Dembele understood to be tough to realise

Transfer deadline day is here and there’s guaranteed to be a couple of intriguing storylines yet to develop. One of them is definitely the interminable Ousmane Dembele saga.

Barcelona are desperate to move him on before the transfer window closes to give them greater freedom to manoeuvre regarding the distribution of their wage bill.

It had looked unlikely only for Paris Saint-Germain to emerge as viable candidates for his signature at the eleventh hour. Barcelona and PSG were in contact yesterday over the move according to Fabrizio Romano, but no immediate solution was found.

Both clubs will try again today but it looks tough. Rumours linking Mauro Icardi as being included in the deal are understood to be wide of the mark and Manchester United aren’t in the running.

Ironically, Barcelona signed Dembele in the summer of 2017 in order to replace Neymar Junior, who had just left Camp Nou for PSG. Lionel Messi joined the Brazilian in France last summer.