Ousmane Dembele has no interest in joining Arsenal as part of Barcelona’s move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ousmane Dembele has no interest in leaving Barcelona for Arsenal this transfer deadline day according to Fabrizio Romano.

There had been talk that the Frenchman could be used as a makeweight in the deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Camp Nou on loan until the end of the season.

Aubameyang is actually in Barcelona having flown into the city this morning, and while the deal is sealed between the player and the club Barcelona need to free up space on their wage bill to actually make the move happen.

Barcelona are in dire need of a goalscorer following the recent injury to Ansu Fati and Aubameyang is surplus to requirements at Arsenal after several disciplinary issues.

But he is a goalscorer. The 32-year-old has contributed 30 goals in 72 caps for the Gabonese national team and has hit 92 in 163 appearances for Arsenal. With Borussia Dortmund, the club where he enjoyed his best football, he scored 141 in 213 appearances.