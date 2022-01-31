Gerard Pique advises Erling Haaland to not join the same team as Kylian Mbappe

Gerard Pique has advised Erling Haaland about his future. The Norwegian marksman is widely expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer when an informal release clause comes into play. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with being two of the clubs most serious about him.

But the difference between the two is that he’s Barcelona’s priority and not Madrid’s. The latter’s energy is completely focused on securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

Within this context comes Pique’s comments. Speaking to the streamer Ibai Llanos on Twitch in comments carried by Diario AS, the veteran centre-back offered his two cents. “If I were Haaland and I wanted to win the Ballon d’Or, I wouldn’t go to the same team as Mbappe,” he said.

This can be interpreted as veiled advice on the part of the Barcelona man. He’s saying that Haaland would be better served coming to Barcelona as opposed to joining Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Time will tell if he listens to his counsel.