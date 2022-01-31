Espanyol reveal that they turned down an approach by Arsenal for Raul de Tomas

Arsenal made a deadline day move to sign Raul de Tomas from Espanyol but they were turned down instantly. Speaking with Esport 3, Espanyol’s sporting director Jose Maria Duran revealed that Arsenal did call for him but he won’t be allowed leave unless his release clause of €75m is met by the London club.

De Tomas, 27, was recently given international recognition for his fine form and called up twice by the coach of the Spanish national team Luis Enrique. He’s scored 12 goals in 22 appearances in La Liga so far this season for a team that currently sits 13th.

De Tomas came through the youth system at Real Madrid but left the club in 2019 after loan spells with Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano. He joined Espanyol for €22.5m in 2020 after a short spell in Lisbon with Benfica. His contract at the RCDE Stadium is set to run until the summer of 2026.