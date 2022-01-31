Barcelona have successfully registered Adama Traore with La Liga

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve registered new signing Adama Traore with La Liga according to Diario Sport.

This means that Xavi will be able to use the winger whenever he chooses, with the first opportunity coming this weekend when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Adama, who came through La Masia, has returned to Barcelona on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy of €30m. But it’s an option, not an obligation, to buy.

Adama, who’s earned eight caps for the Spanish national team and was part of Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020, only made four appearances for the Barcelona first-team, scoring one goal, before departing for England back in 2015.

He’s spent the bulk of his time since then with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club he left to rejoin Barcelona. He contributed eleven goals and 18 assists in 154 appearances for the English side across the two-and-a-half years he spent at Molineux.