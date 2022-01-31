Barcelona could make last gasp Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move

Barcelona could make a dramatic move to resurrect their deadline day swoop for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang bizarrely travelled to Barcelona this morning to attempt to try and push through a move to the Camp Nou on loan move until the end of the season.

However, previous reports indicated a deal had fallen apart between the two parties, with Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues blocking a loan offer to the Gabonese international.

But despite appearing to be an exercise in frustration for Aubameyang, reports from Cadena COPE claim a deal could now be completed before the deadline.

Despachos de la Ciudad Deportiva. Salen Jordi Cruyff y uno de los agentes de la operación Aubameyang. En en el interior de la sala está Alemany. El Barça está trabajando fórmulas para que pueda llegar sobre la bocina. Complicado pero no tiran la toalla. @partidazocope @tjcope pic.twitter.com/hfC29yVJCz — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) January 31, 2022

Club president Joan Laporta stated he is confident of deals being worked on until the last minute with Mateu Alemany still in talks with Aubameyang’s representatives.

The club are expected to try and work on a last minute deal with Aubameyang keen to leave Arsenal before the window closes.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has frozen him out of his first team in recent weeks, following a Covid-19 rule breach, with the 32-year-old free to leave the Premier League giants.