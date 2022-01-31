Barcelona and Arsenal agree Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to securing a deadline day loan move for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

La Blaugrana have been locked in talks with the Gabonese international and his representatives since yesterday to secure an agreeement.

Aubameyang also took the controversial step of flying into Barcelona this morning as the 32-year-old looked to seal an exit from the Premier League side.

Despite previous reports of the deal being scuppered by wage demands, dramatic breaking news confirmed the deal was back on the table, with all sides prepared to go right up until the deadline.

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona and Arsenal have now reached an agreement, with Aubameyang joining the Catalans on loan until the end of 2021/22.

The deal will include the option for a further year at the Camp Nou, if Barcelona want to extend his stay at the club into the 2022/23 campaign.

Aubameyang is under contract at Arsenal until June 2023, but Mikel Arteta has frozen him out of his first team, following a Covid-19 rule breach, with the striker now free to leave the club.