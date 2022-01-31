Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata may have failed to secure his move to Barcelona but he might still leave Juventus this January transfer window according to a report in Diario AS.

Atletico Madrid blocked the move as they don’t want to strengthen a direct rival. As things stand, Atletico are just a point clear of Barcelona in fourth place and face them at the weekend.

But Morata may find it tough to earn minutes at Juventus, the club he’s currently on loan at until the end of the season. The Italian outfit have just bought Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

That’s where interest from England has emerged. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with being possible destinations for the Spanish international.

Morata can speak English and knows London well through his time at Chelsea. But it’s understood that neither move is very likely. It’s thought that Morata will probably stay in Turin.