Anthony Martial trains with Sevilla but Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde are both absent

Anthony Martial enjoyed his second training session with Sevilla on Monday morning according to Marca. The Frenchman, who’s just arrived in Andalusia on loan until the end of the season from Manchester United, is available to make his debut as soon as.

Lucas Ocampos, Papu Gomez, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Tecatito Corona, Youssef En-Nesyri, Bono and Munir were all absent from training as they’re away representing Argentina and Morocco respectively in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and the African Cup of Nations.

Although as Morocco were knocked out of the competition by Egypt last night the latter three will return to Spain this week. Argentina will face Colombia in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jesus Navas, Thomas Delaney, Erik Lamela and Suso all missed training due to long-term injuries, while Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde were also absent due to smaller complaints. Fernando worked partially with the group and is close to returning.