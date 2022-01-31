Alaves swoop for Valencia’s Manu Vallejo

Valencia utility man Manu Vallejo is set to join La Liga rivals Alaves in a deadline day move.

Vallejo, who can play in either midfield or attack, has slipped well down the pecking order in Jose Bordalas’ plans so far this season.

The 24-year-old has not started a league game so far in 2021/22 with nine substitute appearances to his name.

His current deal at the Estadio Mestalla expires in 2024 but Los Che are willing to let him go for a deal in the region of €4m.

According to reports from Marca, Alaves are only willing to agree to a loan deal until the end of the season, with Valencia flexible on the details of a deal.

Bordalas is pushing for a purchase option to be included as part of the agreement, but the club hierarchy are open to a non obligatory clause, to encourage Alaves to make a summer offer.

