Alaves swoop for Valencia’s Manu Vallejo

Valencia utility man Manu Vallejo is set to join La Liga rivals Alaves in a deadline day move.

Vallejo, who can play in either midfield or attack, has slipped well down the pecking order in Jose Bordalas’ plans so far this season.

The 24-year-old has not started a league game so far in 2021/22 with nine substitute appearances to his name.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas

His current deal at the Estadio Mestalla expires in 2024 but Los Che are willing to let him go for a deal in the region of €4m.

According to reports from Marca, Alaves are only willing to agree to a loan deal until the end of the season, with Valencia flexible on the details of a deal.

Bordalas is pushing for a purchase option to be included as part of the agreement, but the club hierarchy are open to a non obligatory clause, to encourage Alaves to make a summer offer.

