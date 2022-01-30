Villarreal join the race to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur

Giovani Lo Celso is a man in demand. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is expected to leave London before the end of the January transfer window.

Lyon had been well-placed to sign him on loan until the end of the season but now Villarreal have emerged as a legitimate contender for his signature.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano. He’s reported that Lyon want to sign him to replace Bruno Guimaraes, who’s about to leave the club to join Newcastle United. Lo Celso already has experience in La Liga having spent two years at Real Betis.

The Argentine, 25, was born in Rosario and came through the youth system at Rosario Central. He left for Paris Saint-Germain after a solitary season in Rosario’s first-team before joining Betis, initially on loan, in 2018.

He joined permanently the following summer before leaving for Tottenham, also initially on loan, in the summer of 2019 and then joining permanently the following year.