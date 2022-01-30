Sergio Ramos suffers another injury two weeks before Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has suffered another injury two weeks before Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid. That’s according to Diario Sport, who maintain that the Andalusian has only suffered a slight injury to his right calf.

The centre-back’s fitness will be evaluated again during the week and it’s thought there might be more clarity by then. But it’s been a tough season for the 35-year-old nonetheless.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired but he’s featured for just 283 minutes so far at the Parc des Princes. He’s suffered injury after injury.

Ramos scored his first goal for PSG last Sunday evening against Reims and let out a passionate roar immediately after. It’s clear that he felt he had turned a corner, although today’s news is another setback that he’s going to have to negotiate.

He’ll be desperate to be fit to face Madrid. PSG are running away with Ligue 1 so in all honesty it’s the Champions League that’s the most important thing. They’ve never won the competition.