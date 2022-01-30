Real Madrid opt against January move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid will not make a last minute move for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni before the transfer window closes.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the French international as a long term target for the club.

Tchouameni’s performances have established him as one of the highest rated young midfielders in Europe since 2020.

Real Madrid could reignite their interest in the summer but as per reports from Diario Sport, they will not meet AS Monaco’s €80m asking price this month.

The Ligue 1 side are open to selling their star man in 2022 but they will not budge on their current valuation of the 22-year-old.

Tchouameni’s lofty price could end Real Madrid’s interest in him, with Real Madrid currently only willing to pay €60m, with his current deal running until 2024 at the Stade Louis II.

However, Real Madrid were successful in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer after delaying in their pursuit of him to force a reduced place.

Images via Getty Images