PSG to offer Juan Bernat in Ousmane Dembele talks

Paris Saint-Germain could make a part exchange offer for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona are rumoured to be pushing to secure a deadline day move to offload the French international with PSG the current frontrunners to sign him.

However, the Parisians are not the only side interested in a move, with Stretty News reporting Manchester United could make a last gasp move for him.

With no progress on a contract extension for the former Borussia Dortmund star, La Blaugrana are willing to negotiate a last minute exit, to avoid losing him on a free transfer this summer.

Xavi is looking to bring in extra cover at left back before the transfer window closes, with Bernat lined up as a possible back up option to Jordi Alba, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Dembele’s exit would free up a key spot in Xavi’s squad for the second half of 2021/22 as the club aim to reduce their wage bill.

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a possible option, if Dembele leaves, with the Gunners keen to offload their controversial captain on a short term deal.