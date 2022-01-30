Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick speaks about rumours linking him to Real Madrid

Palmeiras’ 15-year-old wonderkid Endrick has become one of the most talked-about footballers in the world in recent times. After a stunning performance at the Copinha he’s been linked with all the European elite including both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Endrick has scored 168 goals in 170 games at youth level and has been compared with Vinicius Junior by many. The pair share the same agent. Madrid are aggressive in Brazil and pride themselves on the scouting network they have there thanks largely to the work of Juni Calafat. They’re the favourites for his signature, although Endrick will have to stay in Brazil until he turns 18.

“I like him, he’s a great player,” Endrick said when asked about Vinicius by Diario AS. “He has everything to be one of the best in the world. He game me a Real Madrid shirt and I told him that I’d like him to come and play with me here at Palmeiras.”

Endrick was asked about rumours linking him with Madrid. “My dream is first to make history at Palmeiras. Madrid? I don’t get involved in the future and leave it in the hands of my staff.”

He was also asked about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. “I really like both. My style of play resembles Mbappe’s and I’m inspired by him. Hopefully one day I can represent and win a World Cup for my country like he did wearing France’s shirt.”

Madrid are keen to strengthen even if they are in a very strong position at the time of writing. They’re top of La Liga, four points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla. They’re also looking forward to a Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain next month after topping their group.