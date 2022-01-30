Nolito’s future uncertain as Celta Vigo fail to offer him a contract extension

Nolito’s future is uncertain. As things stand it’s unknown whether he’s going to renew his contract with Celta Vigo or not because he’s not yet received any offer from the Galician club.

That’s according to Marca, who note that his deal will expire at the end of the season and while the player would love to stay at Celta it’s far from a sure thing.

Nolito is the only player in the squad whose contract ends in the summer and Celta have already moved to extend the deals of Fran Beltran and Carlos Dominguez.

Nolito’s intention is to stay at Celta and retire there. He’s always been at his happiest in Balaidos, playing there before he secured his move to Manchester City as well as his current spell.

Now 35, he’s as important off the pitch as on it. But he has lost prominence recently. He’s featured for 987 minutes so far this season, playing 22 games, half of them as a starter. Throughout his time at Celta he’s scored 51 goals in 172 matches.