Edgar wants to be the next Real Betis player to extend his contract

Edgar has gone from being the fourth-choice centre-back at Real Betis to one of the most important players at the club in the space of just six months according to Marca.

The Catalan has played 24 games so far this season; 16 in La Liga, four in the Europa League and four in the Copa del Rey.

His contract expires in the summer of 2023, so it’s thought that he could be next in line to renew his deal at the Benito Villamarin.

He’s said as much, stating that his ambition is to stay at Betis for a long time but admitting that he trusts his representatives to find the best solution for him.

Edgar made his debut for Betis toward the end of 2018 in a Copa del Rey match at Racing Club. He’s since enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Real Oviedo and is all the better for it.

He’s the third-most used player at Betis this season in terms of minutes after only Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir.

Betis are flying this season and currently sit third in La Liga. They’ve already renewed the contracts of Manuel Pellegrini, Borja Iglesias, Canales and Fekir in recent times to underline and solidify their sporting project. Edgar wants to be next.